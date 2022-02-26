LawCall
Man killed, two women shot in connection to altercation at motorcycle club

(WGCL File photo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 6:55 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is conducting a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed at a motorcycle club.

Police say two women also suffered gunshot wounds.

BPD said on Saturday, February 26, just before 1 a.m. officers were dispatched to a person shot call at Tru-Riders Motorcycle Club.

The victim has been identified as Navari Deon Jones, 38, of Bessemer, Alabama.

According to a press release from Birmingham Police Department, police said during this time, a BPD officer heard a car crash in the 1700 block of 1st Avenue North. The driver’s vehicle collided with two parked vehicles. Upon further investigation, the officer noticed the driver, a female, of the vehicle was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue (BFR) personnel arrived on the scene and transported the female victim to UAB Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

BFR pronounced the male victim, Navari Deon Jones, dead on the scene.

Officers also learned an additional female victim arrived to UAB Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police said the preliminary investigation suggests an altercation ensued inside of the motorcycle club prior to the suspect firing shots.

Currently, there is no one custody.

BPD asks if there is anyone who has information pertaining to the case, contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

