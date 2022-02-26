Local history making judge reacts to historic U.S. Supreme Court nomination

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s a historic day in our nation’s history as Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes the first Black woman to be nominated to serve on the United States Supreme Court.

There’s more glass on the floor tonight as Black women continue shattering glass ceilings.

And how appropriate that this nomination would come during Black History Month.

Judge Elisabeth French said this is an important and exciting day in our nation’s history.

Judge French said this feels like a gift from the president saying he made good on a promise showing he cares about a large portion of American people who are under-represented: Black women.

Judge French graduated from the University of Montevallo, and two years ago made history becoming the state’s first Black woman to serve as presiding judge.

She’s still in that role in Jefferson County.

Judge French said she feels a sense of pride and relief, but also a touch of sadness because it’s taken so long for this to happen.

But overall, she feels joy and excitement for what is to come and is hoping this nomination will bring the country closer to achieving more diversity and equity in the justice system.

“The whole body of African American women in this country have been told that you can do the things that you want to do, but to have a seat on the highest court has, thus far, been unattainable. And so now, if the Senate confirms this candidate…this nominee, then it really is the fulfillment of that promise that African American women can accomplish all the things that they set their hopes on,” Judge French said.

Ketanji Brown Jackson currently sits on the Federal Appellate Court in D.C.

She’s been considered the front-runner for the vacancy that will be left by Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer vowed that whoever President Biden nominated would be confirmed with “all deliberate speed.”

