Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department sees rise in copper thefts

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said copper thefts are increasing in the area.

“It generally goes for three to five dollars a pound,” Detective Mark Bassett said. “We probably get six to eight cases a month.”

There was a case in Mulga, where residents were without phone services for more than a month because someone stole copper AT&T wires. Detective Mark Bassett said they caught the guy.

“He did 16 separate thefts around Jefferson county,” Bassett said. “He did several thefts in Walker and Blount Counties.”

Bassett said most copper thieves will throw a rope around the power line, hook the rope to a car, pull it down and cut the wire on the ground. But, that’s not what happened to the Mulga wires.

“He had the harnesses and stuff where he would climb the pole,” Bassett said. “He would get to the top of the pole where the wire was and he would cut it and take down two poles, which is roughly 120 feet.”

Bassett said it can impact more than just phone services.

“911 systems go down,” he said. “Your home alarms go down. Businesses can’t run the ATM credit and debit card machines, so businesses lose a lot of money.”

Bassett said AT&T lines are the most common ones stolen. He said they’ve reported more than 50 thousand dollars in losses just in the last few months.

“If you see somebody out on a power pole and you don’t see an AT&T truck, then call the sheriff’s office.”

Bassett said the Sheriff’s Department does work with many scrap yards in the area and if owners know the copper wires are AT&T or stolen, they’ll call them. But, he said many scrap yards will take the material or the thieves will drive and sell it in Mississippi, where laws are not as strict.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.