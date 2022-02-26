Former Peace Corps volunteer urging others to support Ukraine as his friends face danger

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many here in the states fear for their friend’s and loved one’s lives over in Ukraine. That includes former Peace Corps Volunteer Dillon Rhueby. He spent over two years in the country working to make Ukraine’s governing system more like the states, all while making cherished friendships and memories.

Rhueby is now a student at Cumberland, but the last few days have been filled with far more than just a busy course load. He has been working diligently to get in touch with friends overseas, many of whom are now in great danger.

“They don’t deserve anything of what is happening to them right now.”

Some of his friends are currently in Kyiv attempting to help those who need it, and chose to remain in the city to make a difference.

“Personally I would consider one a mother or grandmother like figure, her name was Valia Sylavanko. She is stuck in Kyiv taking care of her 87-year-old father and her son works at the hospital and they didn’t want to leave. So they are there as the city is being besieged.”

Rhueby says the people of Ukraine are kind, compassionate and warm.

“Two years there, I celebrated birthdays, went to events with them. Sat with them for hours on end, drinking vodka and dancing. They didn’t have to show me and other people the kindness that they did, but they did anyways.”

Rheuby is not asking for troops to be sent but calling on people in Alabama to use their voices to fight. He stresses this is not something people should just tune out.

“There are people on this earth who are fighting for their actual democratic freedoms and if we claim to be who we say we are must support them in this. We have to.”

Rhueby is encouraging people to call their public representatives and to donate to organizations who are working to make a difference.

