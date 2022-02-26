FIRST ALERT: Cold morning, rain returns overnight

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A cold front passed through the region leaving behind a colder temperature pattern as rain continued moving east. With cloudy skies through the afternoon and limited rain chances highs will be limited to the 53-55-degree range.

However, rain quickly returns by tonight as a warm, moist air flow develops to the west. Morning temperatures Sunday will be between 40 and 45, with afternoon highs barely breaking 50. The rain will arrive first along and north of I-20, pushing south through the day Sunday so expect another cool, rainy-day.

However, by Monday a drier air mass will overspread the region allowing for a warming trend through the week with a return to above normal temperatures each afternoon next week.

Finally, with runoff from previous rains Minor flooding is forecast to continue along portions of the Black Warrior River through Sunday and along the Tombigbee River through Tuesday.

