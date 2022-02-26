Cybersecurity experts warn against cyber attacks; what to look out for

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - White House Officials issued a warning that cyber attacks may increase during the continued war between Russia and Ukraine.

Local experts said there is also a cyber war going on right now, where foreign cyber armies will increase and start targeting our companies, banks, and even just normal people.

Dr. Ragib Hasan with UAB’s Department of Computer Sciences said we are going to see an increase in cyber attacks, because it’s just another way to take down the economy. He said these attacks can cause gas shortages, power outages, and price increases.

He said we could see major companies and banks hacked, which means people could lose access to their electronic money.

Hasan said there will also likely be an increase in ads and messaging on social media. He said some of those links are propaganda, and clicking them will give you a virus.

Hackers will also target individuals with robocalls and phishing emails. Hasan said be careful and look for misspelled words, even if the message is from someone you know, because it could be a hacked account.

“You might get a link with malware in it,” Hasan said. “An email with another attachment and once you click on it, your computer will get infected and that infection will spread to your home network or your workplace network.”

Dr. Hasan said it is okay to have your banking information on your phone or laptop right now and it’s okay to shop online, just don’t put in any credit card information on a website you have never been to before.

