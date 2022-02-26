CDC releases new mask guidance as COVID numbers continue to drop

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - In the face of steadily declining number of COVID cases the CDC is now releasing new guidance to the public regarding when and where to mask. The CDC says masking is no longer required in most areas because there is low to medium risk In the community, but that hasn’t changed the recommendation in some parts of Alabama.

The CDC classifies Jefferson County as high risk, so masks remain recommended. As for what the CDC is using to classify the risk rating, there are three metrics: New COVID-19 hospitalizations, hospital capacity and new COVID-19 cases.

You can check your county by clicking here and while the recommendation to mask hasn’t changed in some parts of the state, it has in others and Alabama Department of Public Health Medical Officer Dr. Wes Stubblefield says it is a sign the country is moving forward.

“I do think it is a sign of progress and they admitted that on the CDC call. They said the reason they changed these guidance documents was because of widespread availability of home testing, the falling numbers coming after Omicron, and the wide spread availability of vaccines and boosters in our countries,” said Stubblefield.

He stressed that the fight against COVID is still taking place, and urged people to display caution so progress can persist.

