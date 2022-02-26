LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Catching up with Coach Carter

AC Carter
AC Carter(LaToye Carter)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:14 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Crimson Tide standout is taking his knowledge of the game to Miles College.

A.C. Carter joined his former colleague from Samford, Sam Shade, on the Miles football staff.

Carter will coach receivers.

Carter played at The Capstone from 2000 to 2004.

His coaching stops include Alabama under Nick Saban in 2007, Samford, and Eastern Michigan.

Carter said his main vision for his new players at Miles is to help them graduate.

“To bring forth to help them be better men, help them limit the distracts, and to play football,” Carter said. “You know football is going to teach a lot of things I just talked about.”

Coach Carter said good football players are disciplined and accountable.

Carter is thankful for Coach Shade for giving him this new opportunity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Billingsley Deese
Hoover PD: Former youth coach arrested in sexual abuse case
YouTube videos filmed by inmates gives new look at violence, drug use inside Alabama prisons
BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Birmingham officer-involved shooting
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
FIRST ALERT: Big time cold snap by the weekend but first some rain tonight
FIRST ALERT: Rain & storms possible overnight, much cooler Friday

Latest News

Officials with Auburn Athletics say former Auburn running back Lionel James has passed away...
Former Auburn running back Lionel “Little Train” James passes away
Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team travels to JSU
AHSAA responds to Gov. Ivey on Oakwood Adventist basketball team forfeit
Squadron players representing Team USA
Squadron players representing Team USA
Squadron competing for Team USA
Squadron well represented on Team USA for World Cup qualifying games