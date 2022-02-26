Catching up with Coach Carter

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A former Crimson Tide standout is taking his knowledge of the game to Miles College.

A.C. Carter joined his former colleague from Samford, Sam Shade, on the Miles football staff.

Carter will coach receivers.

Carter played at The Capstone from 2000 to 2004.

His coaching stops include Alabama under Nick Saban in 2007, Samford, and Eastern Michigan.

Carter said his main vision for his new players at Miles is to help them graduate.

“To bring forth to help them be better men, help them limit the distracts, and to play football,” Carter said. “You know football is going to teach a lot of things I just talked about.”

Coach Carter said good football players are disciplined and accountable.

Carter is thankful for Coach Shade for giving him this new opportunity.

