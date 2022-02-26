LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

One dead, one injured in domestic argument at Forest Hills Apartment complex

Forest Hills scene
Forest Hills scene(Greg Long WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 26, 2022 at 7:13 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police detectives are investigating a homicide that happened at Forest Hills Apartments Saturday morning.

According to a Birmingham Police, just before 6 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Tempest Drive.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man was transported to UAB Hospital a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say a domestic argument took place prior to shots fired.

Forest Hills scene
Forest Hills scene(Greg Long WBRC)

Police are still investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

YouTube videos filmed by inmates gives new look at violence, drug use inside Alabama prisons
Meagan Billingsley Deese
Hoover PD: Former youth coach arrested in sexual abuse case
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
President refuses to flee, urges Ukraine to ‘stand firm’
Victor Joseph Russo, 60, died Friday morning at UAB Hospital.
Inmate dies from apparent blunt force trauma

Latest News

First alert
FIRST ALERT: Cold morning, rain returns overnight
Man killed, two women shot in connection to altercation at motorcycle club
White House Officials issued a warning that cyber attacks may increase during the continued war...
Cybersecurity experts warn against cyber attacks; what to look out for
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
Police identify 2 teenagers as victims in ‘highly-planned’ & ‘targeted’ drive-by shooting near Mall of Louisiana