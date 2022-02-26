One dead, one injured in domestic argument at Forest Hills Apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police detectives are investigating a homicide that happened at Forest Hills Apartments Saturday morning.

According to a Birmingham Police, just before 6 a.m. officers responded to the 2600 block of Tempest Drive.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man was transported to UAB Hospital a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Police say a domestic argument took place prior to shots fired.

Forest Hills scene (Greg Long WBRC)

Police are still investigating.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.