Winfield pastor returning from Ukraine mission trip on Monday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A pastor from Winfield on a mission trip in Ukraine, is now safely in Poland.

Reverend Mark Posey had been in Dnipro since the end of January, and was supposed to return home on Wednesday, but the Russian military invaded Ukraine, eventually reaching the city Posey has ministered in for three decades.

His wife, Pauli Posey, said they knew this trip would be risky, but her husband had a calling.

Through prayer and planning, they had a way for him to get out of the country is Russia attacked, and that plan went into action on Thursday.

With the help of some precious people in Ukraine, some dear friends, they drove a 13 hour drive, which turned into about 22 hours to get him to Lviv. Posey then took a bus, and he is now waiting at the border.

“He has such a strong faith, and he is such a rock and he is such an important person in the lives of the people of Ukraine as they are for us,” said Pauli Posey. “He would not be where he is without their bravery and their strength.”

Posey will be back in Alabama Monday night, and as you can imagine, his wife is so looking forward to seeing him.

