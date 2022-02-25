Will Russia’s invasion into Ukraine impact U.S. economy?

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Many of us are watching the situation between Ukraine and Russia, and some are wondering how it will impact us here at home.

Some worry about how the risk of war could affect our economy.

The Russian attack on Ukraine has already had an impact on the global economy, and Associate Professor of International Relations at Samford University, Serena Simoni, said this war can have an important ripple effect here in the U.S.

“It can create uncertainty in the financial markets, it can shake commodity prices markets, and it could potentially push up inflation,” Simoni said.

She said that means the already high cost of everyday items like groceries and gas could potentially surge, especially if the situation between Ukraine and Russia escalates, and the U.S. imposes more sanctions.

“What we have to keep in mind is that the United States is not a major importer of Russian oil, but certainly if the global market of a barrel jumps, as we are seeing today, we are talking about a domino effect here, and it will eventually be felt at American gas pumps I’m afraid,” Simoni said.

On Wall Street, stocks started in the red on the first day of trading after Russia’s invasion into Ukraine.

But numbers ended in the green after President Joe Biden’s speech, announcing more punishing economic sanctions against Russia and not sending U.S. troops to Ukraine.

Simoni said the stock market will likely remain turbulent for the foreseeable future but will likely have limited effects on most Americans since only a small portion of the population owns stocks.

“But of course, those who do, especially workers with 401K, or IRAs in the stock market, that turbulence that we’re seeing today could put a dent in their portfolio in the short term,” Simoni explained.

Simoni said the turmoil may also impact consumer confidence and curb spending, which could have an impact on economic growth.

But of course, all of this for now is only speculative.

