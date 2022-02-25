University of Alabama renames College Of Education building after school’s first Black student

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A name-change Friday on the University of Alabama campus in Tuscaloosa. The College of Education is no longer known as Bibb Graves Hall. Instead, it’s now named after the University’s first Black student, and for good reasons.

The name change came Friday around 3:30 p.m., decades after the University of Alabama dismissed Autherine Lucy Foster from school because of the color of her skin.

Run off campus more than 60 years ago, the University of Alabama embraced Autherine Lucy Foster in a most uplifting way.

“I am so glad to be here,” said Dr. Foster.

“To be able to celebrate the remarkable influence of one brave woman,” said University of Alabama president Dr. Stuart Bell.

The school renamed the College of Education building after her, her name forever chiseled in stone high above the front door.

“Her poise, her strength and determination, blazed the trail and set the example for others to follow,” said Dr. Bell.

“I don’t go out very much and for you to bring me out that is a blessing. The Lord must be on each of our sides,” said Dr. Foster.

Autherine Lucy Foster graduated from Miles College in 1952 and later applied for at UA to further her education. Her application was rejected but the courts overruled. Foster was accepted but then, the riots came. Protestors gathered on campus near the building and Foster was trapped inside of this building for hours.

UA annulled Foster’s dismissal in 1988 and since that time, there’ve been a series of righting the wrongs: a clock tower in her honor, a marker, an honorary doctorate in 2019, and now a building. I asked her if the honor had sunk in yet.

“No. I don’t know what to think,” said Dr. Foster, who appeared to overwhelmed at times with emotions.

Dr. Foster is 92 years old. She eventually returned to UA and earned a Master’s in Elementary Education and graduated with her daughter on the same day.

Friday, Autherine Lucy Foster came home to a hero’s welcome more than 60 years later.

