Ukraine invasion hurting local ministry’s efforts to find European orphans forever homes

BILLINGSLEY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Russian invasion into Ukraine is now affecting a local ministry’s efforts to find forever homes for orphans overseas. The Bridges of Faith founder Tom Benz and his wife have worked diligently over the last decade to bring Ukrainian orphans to the states.

The program exposes the children to American culture and Christian principles. It also helps introduce them to individuals who are looking to grow their families. It was an act of service that Benz knew would be successful and fulfilling for him, as well as one that those in Alabama would wrap their arms around.

“If I could bring these kids and put them in front of the people of Alabama, the people of Alabama would respond,” said Benz

Over the years, he has built a number of relationships and friendships with people who live overseas. The Bridges of Faith country coordinator is one of Benz’s closest friends. He has helped the ministry plan dozens of trips, and even worked to get children adopted. Now his life is in danger.

“Late last night I was messaging with him. And of course he was beginning to see the explosion near the Kyiv airport,” said Benz. “He lives just a few kilometers away. He was beginning to hear the explosions. This morning when I got in touch with him, he was his neighbor’s basement. Their makeshift bomb shelter.”

The ministry leader didn’t mince words when asked why this should be something those in Alabama pay attention to.

“The Ukrainian people are people just like us. They have families, they love, they weep, they have children, they get married, they die. And those lives are being shattered right now.”

The ministry’s most recent trip had nine children visit Alabama and the organization’s campground. Eight of them were in the process of being adopted by families in America, and all of the kids are now back in Ukraine.

Over the years, the Bridges of Faith have helped over 200 find a home, and family stateside. Benz fears Russia taking full control of Ukraine will not only cost thousands of lives, but will mean charitable programs like his, won’t be allowed to move forward.

