UAB expert on Ukrainian history reacts to evolving Russian invasion

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:14 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Russian invasion of Ukraine continues with explosions again being reported in the capital of Kiev.

Many historians believe Russia’s president has essentially created an international environment we haven’t seen since the end of World War II.

In the early 90′s, Ukraine become an independent country and ceased to be a Soviet republic. Before this week’s invasion, Russian president Vladminr Putin said Ukraine is “historically Russian land” that was stolen from the Russian empire.

Russia and Ukraine have been at odds for years to say the least. Dr. George Liber, a UAB history professor and expert on Ukrainian history says Putin’s move to invade is a very serious situation that could set a dangerous precedent.

“This has been a serious breach of international law by the Russian federation and by Mr. Putin…something which has kind of broken all the international norms established after the second World War,” Dr. Liber said.

Liber says if Russia gets away with this, what’s to say China won’t invade Taiwan next? Liber says the invasion into Ukraine marks a new stage, one that the whole world needs to pay close attention to.

