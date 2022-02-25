Tuscaloosa honors first ten Black police officers hired nearly 60 years ago

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department honored ten special people Thursday, the very people who made history and became trailblazers nearly 60 years ago.

They made history because they became the first ten Black officers hired by Tuscaloosa police beginning in the 1960s.

In May of 1976, Willie Nell Davis was all of 26 years old and a newly minted Tuscaloosa police officer, the first Black female officer to wear the badge, and one who rounded out the last of the first ten.

“Worked undercover for over six months and then I went into uniform,” said Davis.

This pistol-packing mother with an 18-month-old at home at the time, knew even then she had made history.

“I felt it was a long time coming,” said Davis.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

City leaders recognized not only Willie Nell Davis, but also remembered those who are not longer with us.

“Matthew Horton, Isaiah Lavender, Willie Bies, Jr., Herbert Harris, Willie Nell Davis, Charlie Avery, Daniel Mack, Robert Bailey, Charles Greene, Jr., and Emanuel Williams.”

High praise from former police chief Steve Anderson, who made it clear he would not have become the first Black chief without those who came before him.

“They had an opportunity to serve their community and they did it with a lot of pride,” said Anderson.

The program began with the color guard and ended with the plaque that will forever memorialize those who paved the way, people such as Willie Nell Davis, who didn’t just wear the badge to protect and serve, but also wore the badge of courage when times were different. Willie Nell Davis spent a total of six years with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and worked in just about every division.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.