LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa honors first ten Black police officers hired nearly 60 years ago

Tuscaloosa Police Department to honor first Black police officers
Tuscaloosa Police Department to honor first Black police officers(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:02 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala, (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department honored ten special people Thursday, the very people who made history and became trailblazers nearly 60 years ago.

They made history because they became the first ten Black officers hired by Tuscaloosa police beginning in the 1960s.

In May of 1976, Willie Nell Davis was all of 26 years old and a newly minted Tuscaloosa police officer, the first Black female officer to wear the badge, and one who rounded out the last of the first ten.

“Worked undercover for over six months and then I went into uniform,” said Davis.

This pistol-packing mother with an 18-month-old at home at the time, knew even then she had made history.

“I felt it was a long time coming,” said Davis.

“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox.

City leaders recognized not only Willie Nell Davis, but also remembered those who are not longer with us.

“Matthew Horton, Isaiah Lavender, Willie Bies, Jr., Herbert Harris, Willie Nell Davis, Charlie Avery, Daniel Mack, Robert Bailey, Charles Greene, Jr., and Emanuel Williams.”

High praise from former police chief Steve Anderson, who made it clear he would not have become the first Black chief without those who came before him.

“They had an opportunity to serve their community and they did it with a lot of pride,” said Anderson.

The program began with the color guard and ended with the plaque that will forever memorialize those who paved the way, people such as Willie Nell Davis, who didn’t just wear the badge to protect and serve, but also wore the badge of courage when times were different. Willie Nell Davis spent a total of six years with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and worked in just about every division.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Birmingham officer-involved shooting
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
First Alert Weather 4p 2-23-22
FIRST ALERT: Areas of fog, possibility of more rain
Fairfield double shooting
Arrest in deadly shooting of Fairfield teenager

Latest News

Chilton County group helps orphans from Ukraine
Ukraine invasion hurting local ministry’s efforts to find European orphans forever homes
His vigil was held at Railroad Park Thursday the 24th
Loved ones mourn the loss of Birmingham teen Todd Johnson Jr.
Keleen Rashad Connell
Mother demands answers after son was shot and killed by Birmingham Police during a foot chase
BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
Local Black Lives Matter organizers call for transparency from Birmingham police after officer-involved shooting
Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team travels to JSU
AHSAA responds to Gov. Ivey on Oakwood Adventist basketball team forfeit