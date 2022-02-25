ATTALLA, Ala. (WBRC) - This weekend, the 26th and 27th of February, is the final weekend of Tigers For Tomorrow’s Good Will To All $5 Admission. Saturday is a special “feed day” and Sunday afternoon is “bone day.” Visitors will be able to photograph the tigers and their treats for $10 a person at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Tigers For Tomorrow. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

A grant from The Daniel Foundation of Alabama and Advanced Imaging of Alabama has allowed the preserve to drop admission fees down to $5 a person for general admission. Tigers For Tomorrow has, of course, felt the financial strain during the times of to the COVID-19 pandemic, so the grant should assist families who have also been affected by COVID-19, enabling them to spend some time together outside learning about animals from around the world.

Tigers For Tomorrow. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

A day at the preserve is an opportunity for the entire family to experience a one-of-a-kind outdoor adventure, meeting over 160 animals who call Untamed Mountain their home. Visitors will learn about the captive wild and what it takes to provide the animals lifelong permanent homes equipped with what they need to sustain ideal mental and physical health. As they say at Tigers For Tomorrow, “Come out and Take a Walk on the Wild Side!”

Tigers For Tomorrow. (Source: Fred Hunter/WBRC)

The preserve is open to the public Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in March through December. Normal children’s admission is $7.50 and children three years of age and under are free. Adults’ admission is $15. Private tours available by appointment Wednesday-Sunday for $200 minimum (4 people) and $30 for each additional person.

For directions or additional information, visit their website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.