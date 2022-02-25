LawCall
Russian military invasion stalling adoption for one Alabama family

By Morgan Hightower
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The images from Ukraine, and thinking about what residents are going through is heartbreaking. It’s also personal for a family in Chelsea who are in the process of adopting a little boy.

Dr. Chris Jahraus and his family hosted Sashko over Christmas and through most of January, and felt right away he belonged with them. The plan was to start the paperwork next month, with the goal of him being in Alabama by Christmas, but that’s all changed.

The immediate goal is making sure Sashko is safe, and Dr. Jahraus heard Friday morning that he is, and taking shelter with other children in their orphanage’s basement.

He says the past few days have been really tough.

“Last night, I was lying awake thinking about him, you know a lot,” said Dr. Jahraus. “The night before, we were watching the news and my wife just had to get up and get out of the room and I said ‘are you not going to watch this?’ And she said ‘I can’t.’ She says ‘I think about who is there, to put their arms around him to hold him its going to be ok?’ And oh, that just aches.”

Bridges of Faith is helping facilitate this adoption, and they’re now working to evacuate the children to Romania, but it won’t be easy, or inexpensive, so they’ve started a Go-Fund-Me.

It isn’t just Sashko, there’s almost a dozen more children in the process of being adopted by families here in Alabama.

