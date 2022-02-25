LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with the West

In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian...
In this image made from video released by the Russian Presidential Press Service, Russian President Vladimir Putin addressees the nation in Moscow, Russia, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine on Thursday, as Putin cast aside international condemnation and sanctions and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere would lead to "consequences you have never seen."(Russian Presidential Press Service via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 11:24 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — It has been a long time since the threat of nuclear weapons has been brandished by a world leader, but Russian President Vladimir Putin has just done so, warning that he has the weapons available if anyone using military means tries to stop the takeover of Ukraine.

The threat may have been empty, a mere baring of fangs by the Russian leader, but it brought out thoughts of a nightmare scenario in which Putin’s ambitions in Ukraine could lead to a nuclear war through accident or miscalculation..

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Birmingham officer-involved shooting
Meagan Billingsley Deese
Hoover PD: Former youth coach arrested in sexual abuse case
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
First Alert Weather 4p 2-23-22
FIRST ALERT: Areas of fog, possibility of more rain

Latest News

BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
Local Black Lives Matter organizers call for transparency from Birmingham police after officer-involved shooting
FILE - A sign requiring masks as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus is posted...
CDC to significantly ease pandemic mask guidelines Friday
Righting a Wrong: State boosts preservation of Black history
Righting a Wrong: State boosts preservation of Black history
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
For 3 more officers at Floyd killing, jury says: Guilty