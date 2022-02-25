LawCall
Oneonta man killed in Cullman Co. crash

Albert James Gammicchia died in a crash in Cullman Co.
Albert James Gammicchia died in a crash in Cullman Co.(MGN)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oneonta man has died in a crash in Cullman County.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on Cullman County 437 near Cullman County 393, approximately seven miles west of Hanceville.

Authorities have identified the victim as Albert James Gammicchia. He was 28.

Troopers say he died when the 2005 Ford Expedition he was driving left the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Gammicchia, who was not utilizing a seat belt, died at the scene. 

