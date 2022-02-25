Oneonta man killed in Cullman Co. crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oneonta man has died in a crash in Cullman County.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 8:40 p.m. on Cullman County 437 near Cullman County 393, approximately seven miles west of Hanceville.

Authorities have identified the victim as Albert James Gammicchia. He was 28.

Troopers say he died when the 2005 Ford Expedition he was driving left the road, struck a ditch and overturned. Gammicchia, who was not utilizing a seat belt, died at the scene.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.