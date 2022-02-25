LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Oklahoma’s Inhofe confirms he is resigning US Senate seat

FILE - Chairman Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks as U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joseph...
FILE - Chairman Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks as U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joseph Votel appears before a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill, Feb. 5, 2019, in Washington.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:47 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma’s U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, says he will step down before his six-year term is up and that he is “absolutely” at peace with the decision.

In an interview published Friday by The Oklahoman, the 87-year-old Inhofe said he and his wife, Kay, “have decided that we need to have time together.”

Inhofe has held the seat since 1994 and his departure will trigger a special election for his replacement.

“I didn’t make a solid decision until two or three weeks ago,” Inhofe told the newspaper. “There has to be one day where you say, ‘All right, this is going to be it.’”

Inhofe, who was elected to a fifth Senate term in 2020, said he will continue to serve until the next Congress begins in January.

The timing of Inhofe’s announcement is related to a quirk in Oklahoma law that requires the governor to call a special election if a lawmaker announces they intend to retire before March 1. The special election would be held concurrently with the statewide primary, runoff and general election, part of the nation’s midterms.

Republicans will be heavily favored to retain the seat; Oklahoma hasn’t sent a Democrat to the Senate since 1990.

Inhofe’s announcement is likely to trigger a series of announcements from Republicans planning to run for the seat. Among those expected to consider the race are Republican U.S. Reps. Kevin Hern and Markwayne Mullin; former Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives T.W. Shannon, who ran for U.S. Senate in 2014; and Tulsa attorney Gentner Drummond, who is currently running for attorney general.

In his interview with The Oklahoman, Inhofe endorsed his chief of staff, Luke Holland, to replace him.

Oklahoma’s three-day filing period begins April 13.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Billingsley Deese
Hoover PD: Former youth coach arrested in sexual abuse case
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Birmingham officer-involved shooting
YouTube videos filmed by inmates gives new look at violence, drug use inside Alabama prisons
FIRST ALERT: Big time cold snap by the weekend but first some rain tonight
FIRST ALERT: Rain & storms possible overnight, much cooler Friday

Latest News

Oslo City Hall was illuminated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag, in Oslo, Norway, Thursday...
World leaders fine-tune punitive measures against Russia
Damage from bombing is seen in Luhansk, Ukraine, on Friday.
‘I don’t want to die’: Ukrainians fear as invasion closes in
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk...
Ukraine’s capital under threat as Russia presses invasion
KSP says 23-year-old Shannon V. Gilday, from Taylor Mill, is the suspect in the violent home...
Former Kentucky lawmaker’s daughter killed in bed during home invasion; suspect considered armed and dangerous, police say
Thousands of Ukrainians have already crossed into Poland amid the unfolding Ukraine-Russia...
Ukrainians fleeing to Poland