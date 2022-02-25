A new four-lane highway is en route to Fayette County

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala, (WBRC) - Fayette County is all smiles! In fact, they have 250 million reasons to smile because that’s how much is going to be spent to build the West Central Alabama Highway.

The roadmap to build a four-lane highway connecting Fayette and I-22 just got a little smoother. Governor Kay Ivey formally started the process with an announcement before community leaders in Fayette Friday morning.

“Will provide access to two industrial parks and I am certain when completed this project will benefit the people of Fayette way beyond their drive,” said gov. Ivey.

Highway 43 North and 102 East is a proposed site. The location is just few miles north of Fayette. Once it’s built, the four-lane will run through Fayette and Marion Counties, all paid for through the Rebuild Alabama Act.

Long time resident Tommy Norwood is convinced beyond all doubt this will be good for this town of 4,200.

“I’ve been here for 46 years and I’m looking forward to what the future holds and for generations to come.”

And the mayor is also a believer. There are no concerns at all about future traffic pulling away business from downtown.

“One of the problems we’ve had is it’s hard to get here. It’s hard to get here for visitors, hard to get here for industry, hard for the truck liners to get here.. this is going to connect us to the rest of the world,” said Fayette Mayor Rod Northam.

As to when the project will be completed, ALDOT leaders say sometime within the next 10 years.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.