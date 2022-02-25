Mother demands answers after son was shot and killed by Birmingham Police during a foot chase

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A mother is demanding answers after her son, Keleen Connell, was shot and killed by Birmingham Police after a foot chase.

“I do not condone anything that is wrong,” Keleen’s mother Erica Connell said. “But, what is wrong is for Birmingham police to neglect to tell me what happened to my son. No one would paint my son to be a bad person, when he would do anything for anybody. My son was a great son. He was sweet as gold and loving.”

Police said around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23rd, they spotted a suspect in Tom Brown Village. That suspect was Keleen Connell, but they have not shared what crime he was a suspect for. Police said they then began chasing Connell on foot and that he was shot during the interaction. Connell died on the scene at Morris Avenue.

“What did my son do to you all to make you want to gun him down and shoot him like a wild animal,” Erica Connell said. “I demand to know.”

Connell said the coroner did not call her until after 9:00 p.m. to notify her of her son’s death, but she said she already knew.

“I felt it,” she said. “No one called me. It’s a mother’s thing. You know, with moms it is intuition. No one reached out to me. God led me down there to that precinct.”

Officials with Birmingham’s Black Lives Matter group are also asking questions .

“We want to know why did the police even engage with her son,” BLM Co-founder Eric Hall said. “Did he pose a threat to the officers involved? What is the status of the officers involved currently? We have sent emails and communication to Mayor Randall Woodfin and Police Chief Scott Thurmond and no one has responded.”

“I want justice for my son,” Connell said. “I need them to be transparent. Just give me some answers, because I have a lot of questions.”

Acting Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond released this statement: It is heartbreaking and devastating in all cases of officer involved shootings. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those involved as well as the community. The Birmingham Police Department acknowledges how significant incidents affect the community and is fully committed to providing the highest quality of police services to our community.

ALEA is investigating this shooting. ALEA released this statement:

At the request of the Birmingham Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer‐involved shooting, which involved an officer with the Birmingham Police Department. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at approximately 6:15 p.m. The suspect, identified as Keleen Rashad Connell, 27, of Vestavia Hills, is deceased. No law enforcement officers were injured over the course of the incident. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office – Birmingham Division.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.