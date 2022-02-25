LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Mother demands answers after son was shot and killed by Birmingham Police during a foot chase

Keleen Rashad Connell
Keleen Rashad Connell(Family)
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 9:34 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A mother is demanding answers after her son, Keleen Connell, was shot and killed by Birmingham Police after a foot chase.

“I do not condone anything that is wrong,” Keleen’s mother Erica Connell said. “But, what is wrong is for Birmingham police to neglect to tell me what happened to my son. No one would paint my son to be a bad person, when he would do anything for anybody. My son was a great son. He was sweet as gold and loving.”

Police said around 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 23rd, they spotted a suspect in Tom Brown Village. That suspect was Keleen Connell, but they have not shared what crime he was a suspect for. Police said they then began chasing Connell on foot and that he was shot during the interaction. Connell died on the scene at Morris Avenue.

“What did my son do to you all to make you want to gun him down and shoot him like a wild animal,” Erica Connell said. “I demand to know.”

Connell said the coroner did not call her until after 9:00 p.m. to notify her of her son’s death, but she said she already knew.

“I felt it,” she said. “No one called me. It’s a mother’s thing. You know, with moms it is intuition. No one reached out to me. God led me down there to that precinct.”

Officials with Birmingham’s Black Lives Matter group are also asking questions .

“We want to know why did the police even engage with her son,” BLM Co-founder Eric Hall said. “Did he pose a threat to the officers involved? What is the status of the officers involved currently? We have sent emails and communication to Mayor Randall Woodfin and Police Chief Scott Thurmond and no one has responded.”

“I want justice for my son,” Connell said. “I need them to be transparent. Just give me some answers, because I have a lot of questions.”

Acting Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond released this statement: It is heartbreaking and devastating in all cases of officer involved shootings. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those involved as well as the community. The Birmingham Police Department acknowledges how significant incidents affect the community and is fully committed to providing the highest quality of police services to our community.

ALEA is investigating this shooting. ALEA released this statement:

At the request of the Birmingham Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer‐involved shooting, which involved an officer with the Birmingham Police Department. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at approximately 6:15 p.m. The suspect, identified as Keleen Rashad Connell, 27, of Vestavia Hills, is deceased. No law enforcement officers were injured over the course of the incident. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office – Birmingham Division.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Birmingham officer-involved shooting
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
First Alert Weather 4p 2-23-22
FIRST ALERT: Areas of fog, possibility of more rain
Fairfield double shooting
Arrest in deadly shooting of Fairfield teenager

Latest News

Chilton County group helps orphans from Ukraine
Ukraine invasion hurting local ministry’s efforts to find European orphans forever homes
His vigil was held at Railroad Park Thursday the 24th
Loved ones mourn the loss of Birmingham teen Todd Johnson Jr.
BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
Local Black Lives Matter organizers call for transparency from Birmingham police after officer-involved shooting
Oakwood Adventist Academy basketball team travels to JSU
AHSAA responds to Gov. Ivey on Oakwood Adventist basketball team forfeit