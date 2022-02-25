LawCall
Moderna selects Alabama State University to host COVID symposium

By Bethany Davis
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 5:45 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Moderna and Alabama State University are teaming up for a first-of-its-kind partnership to provide important information about COVID-19.

ASU will be the first to host an HBCU Medical Symposium. Moderna selected Alabama State University to coordinate this symposium as a pilot project that will serve as a model for similar partnerships with other HBCUs across the nation.

This partnership also includes ADPH, Jackson Hospital, Hyundai and Servis1st Bank. It will bring experts to discuss factual and data-driven information about understanding where we are in the pandemic and our future needs. The topics will include a pandemic overview and statistical picture, understanding the COVID vaccine, pivoting during the pandemic, frontline perspectives, anticipated outcomes, and available resources.

The symposium will be held today on ASU’s campus or virtually. Anyone can attend. Community leaders and advocates are especially encouraged to be a part of this.

While the event is free, registration is required: https://www.alasu.edu/register-eventlunch-moderna-asu-medical-symposium-feb-25.

