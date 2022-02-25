Loved ones mourn the loss of Birmingham teen Todd Johnson Jr.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Family and friends all gathered at Railroad Park Thursday night to honor Todd Johnson Jr. His life was cut short on Sunday, when he and 16-year-old Jeremiah Collier were shot and killed in Ensley.

The families are still grieving the loss of someone they cherished so dearly. Wanda Stephens is no stranger to the devastation a parent feels when they lose their kid to gun violence. It is why Stephens helped plan a vigil for the 16-year-old Minor High Student.

“He was outgoing, he loved sports and he was a jokester. An all around good kid. Everything about him was special,” said Johnson’s mother Lynda Michelle Crowder.

The family was appreciative of the high turnout though. They allowed people to come up to the mic and share stories of their son. They even released balloons into the sky to pay tribute.

“It does my heart good, but at the same time my heart is hurting even more because I seen so many people are hurt because he is gone. He was taken from us,” said Crowder.

“By an act of senseless violence,” uttered Johnson’s father.

Like the rest of his family, Todd Johnson Sr. was in pain and struggling to put his words in to emotions.

“Breaking down in depths and describing right now is very hard for me right now, but whatever I can get out to the public about this nonsense violence I will. I wish I could say more, I have a million things I could say right now but my emotions are in the way right now,” said Johnson Sr.

Still he remains hopeful that justice will be served.

“I hope Birmingham and the system do their jobs and get out there and find the kid who killed my son.”

Birmingham Police are still investigating and ask that if you have any information you contact them or Crime Stoppers.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.