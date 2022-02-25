Local Black Lives Matter organizers call for transparency from Birmingham police after officer-involved shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Local organizations are now calling for more transparency from Birmingham Police after officers shot and killed a man after a foot chase.

Organizers with Birmingham’s Black Lives Matter and family members are calling for body camera video and more information about why Birmingham police shot and killed 27-year-old Keleen Connell.

Police have not released much information surrounding the case, only saying that Connell was a suspect and was chased on foot from Tom Brown Village to Morris Avenue, where he was shot and killed by police. But, police have not shared why they were originally chasing after Connell.

Eric Hall with BLM said they have sent emails to Mayor Randall Woodfin and Acting Police Chief Scott Thurmond.

“Was this incident recorded on the involved officers’ body cameras or cars and if so, when will that information be released,” Hall said. “Did this man pose a threat to officers or was he just running and fleeing from police? Was he tased before being shot? If he was tased prior to being shot, is that considered excessive? Could this be handled a different way?”

Hall said he wants to hold officers accountable and provide Connell’s family some answers.

“If someone is running away from you, they are trying to get away, so why gun him down like a dog,” mother Erica Connell said. “I do not condone anything that is wrong, but what is wrong is for Birmingham Police to neglect to tell me what happened to my son. I demand to know.”

Acting Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond released this statement: It is heartbreaking and devastating in all cases of officer involved shootings. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those involved as well as the community. The Birmingham Police Department acknowledges how significant incidents affect the community and is fully committed to providing the highest quality of police services to our community.

ALEA is investigating this shooting. ALEA released this statement:

At the request of the Birmingham Police Department, Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) are investigating an officer‐involved shooting, which involved an officer with the Birmingham Police Department. The incident occurred on Wednesday, Feb. 23, at approximately 6:15 p.m. The suspect, identified as Keleen Rashad Connell, 27, of Vestavia Hills, is deceased. No law enforcement officers were injured over the course of the incident. Nothing further is available as the investigation is ongoing. Once complete, the findings will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office – Birmingham Division.

