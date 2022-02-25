LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Inmate dies from apparent blunt force trauma

Victor Joseph Russo was serving a life sentence for murder
Victor Joseph Russo, 60, died Friday morning at UAB Hospital.
Victor Joseph Russo, 60, died Friday morning at UAB Hospital.(Storyblocks)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer has died after he was found unresponsive in his cell with apparent blunt force trauma.

Victor Joseph Russo, 60, died Friday morning at UAB Hospital.

He was serving a life sentence for a 1987 murder conviction out of Jefferson County.

The circumstances surrounding Russo’s death are being investigated by the Alabama Department of Corrections – Intelligence and Investigations.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Billingsley Deese
Hoover PD: Former youth coach arrested in sexual abuse case
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Birmingham officer-involved shooting
YouTube videos filmed by inmates gives new look at violence, drug use inside Alabama prisons
FIRST ALERT: Big time cold snap by the weekend but first some rain tonight
FIRST ALERT: Rain & storms possible overnight, much cooler Friday

Latest News

A Huntsville Police officer has been arrested after police say he was driving under the...
Trial date set for Huntsville Police officer charged with DUI after wreck
Many historians believe Russia's president has essentially created an unprecedented...
UAB expert on Ukrainian history reacts to evolving Russian invasion
Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley says point blank, the finances of the city are good despite what...
Bessemer mayor reacts publicly to state audit showing missing money
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans
Commerce Secretary pushes for swift passage of legislation to lower costs for Americans