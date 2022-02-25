Inmate dies from apparent blunt force trauma

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office says an inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer has died after he was found unresponsive in his cell with apparent blunt force trauma.

Victor Joseph Russo, 60, died Friday morning at UAB Hospital.

He was serving a life sentence for a 1987 murder conviction out of Jefferson County.

The circumstances surrounding Russo’s death are being investigated by the Alabama Department of Corrections – Intelligence and Investigations.

