Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham

Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham on 1st Street North.
Homicide investigation underway in Birmingham on 1st Street North.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened Thursday evening in the Smithfield neighborhood.

Police were called to the 600 block of 1st Street North just before 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived at the scene, they found an unresponsive man in a vehicle suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but he later died from his injuries.

No suspects are in custody. Police say the incident happened on a residential street, so they’re asking for your help determining what happened.

If you know saw anything or know any details, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.


