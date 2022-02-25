LawCall
HEMSI, HPD respond to believed accidental gunshot at Sonnie Hereford Elementary

Sonnie Hereford Elementary
Sonnie Hereford Elementary(WAFF)
By WAFF 48 Digital Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police and emergency services were both called to a Huntsville elementary school on Friday morning.

According to Don Webster, HEMSI responded to an incident at Sonnie Hereford Elementary School shortly after 10:30 a.m. According to an HPD spokesperson, investigators believe the shooting to be self-inflicted accidentally and not a threat to public safety.

The student was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Huntsville Police continue to investigate the incident.

Watch Huntsville City Schools Superintendent Christie Finley’s brief statement to the media at the top of this story.

WAFF's Kellie Miller reporting

Huntsville City Schools officials released the following written statement:

HCS can confirm a shooting incident occurred at Sonnie Hereford Elementary this morning. School and district officials are working in conjunction with law enforcement authorities, and the threat has been contained and the situation is under control. One student suffered injuries, and the student’s family has been notified. HCS asks everyone to stay clear of campus at this time as officials work in conjunction with law enforcement authorities. HCS will provide more information as it becomes available.

