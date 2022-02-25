Heart Gallery Alabama: Matthew

Matthew born, February 2009, has a smile that will light up the room. Matthew enjoys swimming. He has a fascination with lawn mowers, and will sit and watch all his neighbors when they mow their lawns. He enjoys Uno, playing outside, and playing on his tablet.

He is a kind and a sweet child. Matthew enjoys watching wrestling on Monday evenings, and enjoys attending church. One of his favorite activities is swimming, and his perfect birthday party would be a pool party.

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

