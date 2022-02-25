LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

‘Go ---- yourself’: Ukraine guards defiant in face of Russia warship

In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards...
In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, the Snake Island border guards are heard saying, “Russian warship: go f--- yourself.”(CNN Newsource)
By Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 2:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SNAKE ISLAND, Ukraine (Gray News) - A small group of Ukrainian border guards defied orders from an invading Russian vessel to lay down their arms.

In a recorded communication verified by the Ukraine government, they are heard saying via translation, “Russian warship: go f--- yourself.”

The Russians opened fire, killing the group of 13 Ukrainians on Snake Island in the Black Sea, The Washington Post reported.

“I am a Russian military ship proposing to put down (your) arms immediately to avoid bloodshed and unjustified deaths,” begins the recording. “In worst case, you will be hit with a bomb strike.”

News of the last stand went viral. Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the island’s defenders would be given the title “hero of Ukraine,” his highest honor.

CNN shared footage of the incident Thursday on “Don Lemon Tonight.”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Billingsley Deese
Hoover PD: Former youth coach arrested in sexual abuse case
BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Birmingham officer-involved shooting
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
YouTube videos filmed by inmates gives new look at violence, drug use inside Alabama prisons
FIRST ALERT: Big time cold snap by the weekend but first some rain tonight
FIRST ALERT: Rain & storms possible overnight, much cooler Friday

Latest News

A Rhode Island woman is using leftover fabric to make pillowcases and quilts for kids at a...
Nurse who sewed hundreds of face masks makes 200 pillowcases for sick children
Russian military invasion stalling adoption for one Alabama family
Russian military invasion stalling adoption for one Alabama family
This is the bullet-riddled car that the victims of a deadly shooting on Bluebonnet Boulevard...
BRPD: 2 dead, 2 taken to hospital in ‘highly-planned’ and ‘targeted’ shooting near Mall of Louisiana
FILE - Chairman Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., speaks as U.S. Central Command Commander Gen. Joseph...
Inhofe’s resignation shakes up GOP politics in Oklahoma
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy posted a video alongside other officials in Kyiv, pledging to...
Ukraine president posts Facebook video from Kyiv, pledges to defend against Russia