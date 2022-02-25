Hoover PD: Former youth coach arrested in sexual abuse case

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - Hoover Police officers confirmed a former coach of a travel sports team was taken into custody after being charged with sexually abusing a player on her team.

On February 14th, 2022, officers said they took a report from a woman who told officers she had been subjected to unwanted sexual contact by a coach on her travel team when she was a juvenile.

Investigators said the abuse occurred over a period of two to three years but stopped in 2016.

Detectives from the Hoover Police Special Victims Unit launched an investigation.

Meagan Billingsley Deese, 30, of Pelham, was arrested Wednesday and charged with Sodomy 1st degree, Sexual Abuse 1st degree, and Enticing a Child to Enter a Vehicle, House, Etc. for an immoral purpose. She was held on $90,000.00 total bond.

From Hoover PD: Below is a description of the charges applicable in this case according to Alabama law:

Title 13A-6-63 Sodomy in the first degree

(a) A person commits the crime of sodomy in the first degree if:

(1) Engages in sodomy by forcible compulsion.

Title 13A-6-66 Sexual abuse in the first degree

(a) A person commits the crime of sexual abuse in the first degree if he or she does the following:

(1) Subjects a person to sexual contact by forcible compulsion.

Title 13A-6-69 Enticing a child to enter a vehicle, house, etc. for an immoral purpose

(a) It shall be unlawful for any person with lascivious intent to entice, allure, persuade, or invite, or attempt to entice, allure, persuade, or invite, any child under 16 years of age to enter any vehicle, room, house, office, or other place for the purpose of proposing to such child the performance of an act of sexual intercourse or an act which constitutes the offense of sodomy or for the purpose of proposing the fondling or feeling of the sexual or genital parts of such child or the breast of such child, or for the purpose of committing an aggravated assault on such child, or for the purpose of proposing that such child fondle or feel the sexual or genital parts of such person.

Detectives believe there could be additional victims that have yet to come forward. If anyone has information about this case or about Deese, please contact Sergeant Scott Prentiss at 205-739-6125.

