Former Auburn running back Lionel “Little Train” James passes away

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Auburn Athletics say former Auburn running back Lionel James has passed away after an illness.

James played under coach Pat Dye at Auburn and led the Tigers in rushing yards in 1981, and all-purpose yards in 1981 and 1982. James was also a captain on the Tigers in 1983 SEC Championship team, which also included Bo Jackson and Tommie Agee.

James later went to the NFL to play for the San Diego Chargers. In 1985, James set a then NFL record for most all purpose yards by a running back with 2,535 yards. James also set a record for most receiving yards by a running back with 1,027 yards.

Auburn honored James by naming the A-Day Offensive MVP award after him.

James graduated from Auburn in 1989, and was later a tight ends coach under Terry Bowden from 1996 to 1997.

James was 59 years old.

