First Alert for Friday morning showers and cooler temperatures

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Happy Friday! The big story today is the arrival of a cold front that is moving through Central Alabama this morning. First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us cloudy with scattered showers moving across the area from west to east. Nothing is strong or severe. Barely seeing any lightning. Just rain that will wet the roadways and possibly slow down your morning commute. Rain is moving to the east and should last through 10 AM. I think by the late morning hours the rain should be mostly out of here leaving us dry. We are seeing a wide range in temperatures as a cold front moves through. Temperatures in northwest Alabama are significantly cooler in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Areas south and east of the front remain very warm and muggy with temperatures in the 50s and 60s. Plan for temperatures to drop this morning into the 40s as cold air moves in. Temperatures this afternoon will likely stay in the 40s and 50s with colder temperatures along and north of I-20/59. If you live in Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, and Cullman counties, you may stay in the lower 40s this afternoon. We will likely stay mostly cloudy today with some sunshine breaking through the clouds this afternoon. Winds will be out of the northwest at 10-15 mph with gusts near 20 mph. If you plan on being outside this evening, you will want to grab a jacket as temperatures cool into the 30s and 40s. We should remain dry with a partly to mostly cloudy sky.

Saturday’s Forecast: Cloud cover will likely continue across Central Alabama tomorrow. It will be a chilly start to the day with temperatures mostly in the 30s. We could see temperatures near freezing in parts of Marion, Winston, Lamar, Fayette, Walker, and Cullman counties. Most of tomorrow is looking relatively dry, but we can’t rule out isolated showers developing in the afternoon and evening hours in west Alabama. Plan for a mostly cloudy sky with highs in the lower 50s. Areas north of I-20/59 could end up cooler with highs in the 40s.

Next Big Thing: Our next big thing is the chance for rain to develop across Central Alabama Saturday night into Sunday morning. A weak disturbance will spread showers across our area during this time frame. Sunday morning could start out wet with showers and temperatures in the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain chance is up to 70%. I think most of the rain will move out of Central Alabama by Sunday afternoon leaving us mostly dry. Temperatures will remain cool Sunday thanks to cloud cover and rain chances. Highs in the upper 40s and lower 50s. Temperatures could drop near freezing as we head into Monday morning.

Sunshine Returns Monday: If you are tired of clouds and rainy weather, I think you’ll enjoy the forecast for next week! We should see plenty of sunshine Monday afternoon with temperatures warming up near average with highs approaching 60°F. We should stay dry for most of next week with temperatures gradually warming up. Highs could end up in the mid to upper 60s Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the 30s and 40s. We could end up in the lower 70s by next Thursday and Friday. Models hint that we could see showers return by next weekend, but a lot can change over the next seven days. With warmer temperatures on the way and the start to meteorological spring, we may have to focus on the chance for pollen levels to increase. It makes me sneeze thinking about it!

