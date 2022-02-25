East Alabama man in Ukraine documents Russian invasion

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - An east Alabama man has a unique perspective into the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces.

Collin Mayfield is a 22-year-old freelance photojournalist from Opelika. He spoke with WSFA 12 News Friday from a hotel where he’s staying in Kharkiv, Urkaine’s second largest city. That’s just south of the Russian border and about 250 miles west of the country’s capital, Kyiv.

The Lee County native said he’s been in Ukraine for several days and traveled to the embattled nation to document the fighting that was happening in the country’s Donbass region prior to the invasion.

“We were debating how close we’re going to get to the front, and the front actually came to us,” he explained.

Mayfield said the situation is “very tense” and described seeing residents fleeing in cars amid the Russian bombardment.

The view from the Ukrainian hotel where Opelika native Collin Mayfield is staying. An announcement can be heard urging guests to seek shelter.

“I’ve seen troops mobilizing, getting to their stations, getting ready for the oncoming battle,” he explained. “I’ve also seen a number of militia getting ready,” some whom he’s seen “getting ready for urban combat” with crates of grenades and AK-47s.

Mayfield said his goal is to document the Russian invasion but admitted he does not have a plan to escape if that becomes necessary, saying “we’re just kind of playing it by ear right now” and “just kind of wondering when the city is going to fall.” You can see some of Mayfield’s photos in the gallery below. He is also actively posting to his Instagram account and can be followed at @Collin_Mayfield.

