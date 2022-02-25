Bessemer mayor reacts publicly to state audit showing missing money

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Mayor Kenneth Gulley says point blank, the finances of the city are good despite what a recent state audit revealed.

The Department of Examiners of Public Accounts reports that the city’s emergency communications district is short more than $50,000 and wasn’t discovered for nine months due to poor record keeping. The audit also says the district didn’t perform legally required monthly bank reconciliations.

The audit indicated multiple unauthorized checks were deducted from the district’s bank account. Mayor Gulley tells us someone “forged an instrument” or created checks with the district’s banking information. He says no city employee was involved. Gulley claims the city is in good financial standing.

“The finances of this city is good. With 20 to 25 accounts..to say the city of Bessemer’s bookkeeping is sloppy is an insult to me and it should be an insult to you all and every employee and resident of this city,” Gulley said.

“How we know what we got? We haven’t seen no bank statements since we’ve been here and how do we know what we have? How? You smirking. I’m asking,” Kimberly Alexander, Bessemer City Councilor for District 2 said.

Gulley attributed the district’s non-compliant record-keeping practices to the pandemic despite records showing initial funds were withdrawn in July 2019. After noting the dates, Gulley then attributed it to department turnover and didn’t indicate changes were in the works to bring the District into compliance.

The mayor says there is still an on-going investigation.

