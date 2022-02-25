LawCall
Arrest made after University Mall shooting in Tuscaloosa

Authorities make arrest in University Mall shooting
Authorities make arrest in University Mall shooting(Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit have made an arrest after four were injured in a shooting at University Mall in Tuscaloosa.

Authorities say 24-year-old Tyrus Jacquez Jones was walking in the mall with a pistol, but then negligently handled the gun, causing it to fire into the floor. The shrapnel from the gun then hit four different people before Jones fled the scene.

Jones was charged with four counts of Third Degree Assault, each with a $3000 bond.

Jones is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail.

