LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

ALEA, Interim Birmingham Police Chief, release statements in officer-involved shooting that killed a man

ALEA takes over fatal Birmingham officer-involved shooting
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA), State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), are investigating an officer‐involved shooting, involving a Birmingham Police officer.

The incident happened on Wednesday at approximately 6:15 p.m.

27-year-old, Keleen Rashad Connell, of Vestavia Hills, was killed.

ALEA said the investigation is ongoing, and there’s no further information.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office – Birmingham Division.

“Shortly before 6:00 p.m. tonight, Birmingham Police officers were involved in an altercation with a male. That male was subsequently shot and is deceased on the scene. There was a firearm recovered from the scene, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating. Any further should be directed to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.”

Interim Police Chief, Scott Thurmond did not stick around for questions about the officer involved shooting that killed Connell.

BPD later released a statement saying Connell was identified as a suspect in Tom Brown Village.

Officers pursued Connell down Morris Avenue, though it’s unclear what lead to the chase.

Connell was shot during the interaction.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue rendered first aid, but Connell died on the scene.

No officers were injured.

Protocol dictates that an officer be placed on administrative leave under these circumstances, but it’s unclear if that’s happened.

According to the Birmingham Police Department Accountability Report, BPD officers are required use certain techniques to deescalate a situation, including advisements, warnings, verbal persuasion, and tactical repositioning.

Officers are also required to give a warning and exhaust all alternatives before shooting a suspect.

BPD said it uses appropriate responses during the assessment of risks in a confrontation, adding that each confrontation should follow a logical and legal sequence of cause and effect in an effort to deescalate the situation without using force.

Interim Birmingham Police Chief, Scott Thurmond, released a statement saying, “It is heartbreaking and devastating in all cases of officer involved shootings. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those involved as well as the community. The Birmingham Police Department acknowledges how significant incidents affect the community and is fully committed to providing the highest quality of police services to our community.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Birmingham officer-involved shooting
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia invades Ukraine on many fronts in ‘brutal act of war’
First Alert Weather 4p 2-23-22
FIRST ALERT: Areas of fog, possibility of more rain
Fairfield double shooting
Arrest in deadly shooting of Fairfield teenager

Latest News

Many of us are watching the situation between Ukraine and Russia and some are wondering how it...
Will Russia’s invasion into Ukraine impact U.S. economy?
The catch with free phone offers
The catch with free phone offers
President Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
President Biden's response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine
Meagan Billingsley Deese
Hoover PD: Former youth coach arrested in sexual abuse case