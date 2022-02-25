ALEA, Interim Birmingham Police Chief, release statements in officer-involved shooting that killed a man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Special Agents with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA), State Bureau of Investigation (SBI), are investigating an officer‐involved shooting, involving a Birmingham Police officer.

The incident happened on Wednesday at approximately 6:15 p.m.

27-year-old, Keleen Rashad Connell, of Vestavia Hills, was killed.

ALEA said the investigation is ongoing, and there’s no further information.

Once the investigation is complete, the findings will be turned over to the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office – Birmingham Division.

“Shortly before 6:00 p.m. tonight, Birmingham Police officers were involved in an altercation with a male. That male was subsequently shot and is deceased on the scene. There was a firearm recovered from the scene, and the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating. Any further should be directed to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.”

Interim Police Chief, Scott Thurmond did not stick around for questions about the officer involved shooting that killed Connell.

BPD later released a statement saying Connell was identified as a suspect in Tom Brown Village.

Officers pursued Connell down Morris Avenue, though it’s unclear what lead to the chase.

Connell was shot during the interaction.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue rendered first aid, but Connell died on the scene.

No officers were injured.

Protocol dictates that an officer be placed on administrative leave under these circumstances, but it’s unclear if that’s happened.

According to the Birmingham Police Department Accountability Report, BPD officers are required use certain techniques to deescalate a situation, including advisements, warnings, verbal persuasion, and tactical repositioning.

Officers are also required to give a warning and exhaust all alternatives before shooting a suspect.

BPD said it uses appropriate responses during the assessment of risks in a confrontation, adding that each confrontation should follow a logical and legal sequence of cause and effect in an effort to deescalate the situation without using force.

Interim Birmingham Police Chief, Scott Thurmond, released a statement saying, “It is heartbreaking and devastating in all cases of officer involved shootings. The Birmingham Police Department would like to extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of those involved as well as the community. The Birmingham Police Department acknowledges how significant incidents affect the community and is fully committed to providing the highest quality of police services to our community.”

