LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama’s senators react to Biden’s Supreme Court nomination

U.S. Supreme Court building
U.S. Supreme Court building(WRDW)
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Both of Alabama’s U.S. senators are reacting to news Friday that President Joe Biden has nominated federal appeals court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court.

Jackson is the first Black woman to ever be nominated to the nation’s highest court, fulfilling one of Biden’s presidential campaign promises.

Sen. Richard Shelby, R-AL, had this to say:

“As in any Supreme Court confirmation process, the Senate must hold a fair and thorough review of Judge Jackson’s qualifications. Throughout my career, I have supported judges who respect our Constitution and interpret the law without prejudice. A lifetime appointment to the nation’s highest Court will impact our country for generations and should be rigorously evaluated. I look forward to meeting with Judge Jackson to further review her judicial philosophy, legal views, and commitment to our Constitution.”

Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-AL, had this to say:

“I want a justice who respects the Constitution and who will follow the law without the interference of personal or political bias. I look forward to actively following the Senate Judiciary Committee’s hearings with Judge Jackson and meeting with the nominee at the appropriate time to give the people of Alabama a voice in the process. The Senate’s responsibility is to provide ‘advice and consent,’ and Judge Jackson deserves a full and fair evaluation of her record.”

Should she be confirmed by the Senate, Brown would become just the sixth woman to serve on the court. However, she would join three other woman currently sitting on the nine-member court.

Copyright 2022 WSFA 12 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Meagan Billingsley Deese
Hoover PD: Former youth coach arrested in sexual abuse case
BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
UPDATE: Suspect identified in deadly Birmingham officer-involved shooting
A damaged Ukrainian military facility in the aftermath of Russian shelling outside Mariupol,...
Russia presses invasion to outskirts of Ukrainian capital
YouTube videos filmed by inmates gives new look at violence, drug use inside Alabama prisons
FIRST ALERT: Big time cold snap by the weekend but first some rain tonight
FIRST ALERT: Rain & storms possible overnight, much cooler Friday

Latest News

Big explosions were heard before dawn Thursday in Kyiv, Ukraine's capital, as world leaders...
Alabama lawmakers react to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Alabama bill seeks to ban hormone treatments for trans youth
Morning News Brief
Morning News Brief
New bill would require mandatory jail time for rioting
Alabama House passes ‘Riot Bill’