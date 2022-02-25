BRPD: 2 dead, 2 taken to hospital in ‘highly-planned’ and ‘targeted’ shooting near Mall of Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead and two others were taken to the hospital after a shooting near the Mall of Louisiana on Bluebonnet Boulevard at Picardy Avenue, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
BRPD added this was a “highly-planned” and “targeted” shooting. According to Sgt. L’Jean McKneely with BRPD, the shooter pulled next to the victims’ car, opened fire, and then got into a separate getaway vehicle. It is unknown how many suspects are involved.
The intersection remains closed to traffic.
“I’ve never seen Baton Rouge this bad,” said a retired BRPD officer who was leaving the mall after the shooting.
Both Chief Murphy Paul and District Attorney Hillar Moore are at the scene.
This is a developing story. We will update it once more information becomes available.
