World Games medals revealed

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The World Games now just over 130 days away, and on Wednesday the public got its first glance at the medals athletes have worked for decades to obtain.

More than 100 people turned up just to see the medal reveal, and many are viewing it as a sign that momentum is beginning to build for the World Games.

Each one of the models has represented America on the world or Olympic stage, and all were excited to be a part of the grand reveal at the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

“It’s very exciting to share the accomplishments of the athletes that are in the hall of fame but it is also very exciting to feel exactly what the athletes of the World Games are going to feel when they get a medal like this put around their neck,” said gold medal model Jennifer Chandler.

She is an Alabama native, and an Olympic Gold medalist, but even she was stunned by the World Games medals.

“It’s beautiful. It has all the different sports around the edges of the medal. Then on this side it has a lot of the icons of the city of Birmingham. I’m sort of partial to Vulcan, I actually work at Vulcan Park and Museum. He is sort of the symbol of our city and I’m just so proud the world is going to come and see Birmingham. It’s our chance to shine,” said Chandler.

For Oneonta native and former Wheelchair Rugby player Bryan Kirkland, the event was a fun way to participate in the World Games, and share his passion with the people and place he loves.

“My first World Games was in 99. To see it here in Birmingham and to be able to show the world what the medals look like. It’s awesome,” said Kirkland.

The World Games will have over 3,600 athletes from over 100 different countries competing for those coveted medals.

