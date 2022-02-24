LawCall
UAB celebrates Vonetta Flowers 20 years after her Olympic gold medal win(UAB Athletics)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 2:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The University of Alabama at Birmingham is celebrating one of its alumna 20 years after she won gold in the U.S. Women’s Olympic bobsled competition.

UAB School of Education alumna Vonetta Flowers competed in the 2002 Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City where she participated in the two-woman bobsled competition, winning gold.

Flowers was the first Black person and first African American to win a gold medal in the Winter Olympics. She also was the first person from Alabama and the first woman to win an Olympic medal in bobsled.

For more details about Flowers and her story, you can click here to read an article about her on UAB’s website.

