LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

TPD to honor the first black officers with the department

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department steps back in time today with a special recognition of those who paved the way - most of whom are no longer with us.

Tuscaloosa police will be doing this for the first time, a ceremony remembering the first 10 Black police officers hired by the police department. Officers such as Willie Bies, Matthew Horton and 8 others will be recognized during a ceremony at 1pm Thursday.

Those officers were among the first to come on board nearly 60 years ago. This afternoon, the department will hold a special recognition ceremony at the Tuscaloosa Fraternal Order Of Police on 9th Court.

“You know these officers started 57 years ago and they paved the way for myself and others as well as our former police chief who was the first African-American police chief, so I think we need to honor them for their work,” Sebo Sanders, Deputy Chief of the Tuscaloosa Police Department said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

BPD: Officer-involved shooting investigation off Morris Ave.
Person shot and killed in officer-involved shooting in Birmingham
A map shows the buildup of Russian forces along the border with Ukraine.
Russia attacks Ukraine as defiant Putin warns US, NATO
First Alert Weather 4p 2-23-22
FIRST ALERT: Areas of fog, possibility of more rain
Fairfield double shooting
Arrest in deadly shooting of Fairfield teenager
The extra money you’ve been making on third-party marketplace apps like Amazon, eBay, Etsy or...
New tax law requires third-party sellers to pay taxes on earnings over $600

Latest News

Morning News Brief
Morning News Brief
The Tuscaloosa Police Department steps back in time today with a special recognition of those...
Honoring Tuscaloosa PD's first Black officers
Investigators are trying to piece together why thieves allegedly swiped a large amount of...
U.S. Postal Inspector talks about recent mail thefts in Vestavia Hills
As we first told you, Bessemer city leaders are still trying to come up with a budget for this...
Proposed Bessemer budget includes raises for city employees