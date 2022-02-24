TPD to honor the first black officers with the department

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - The Tuscaloosa Police Department steps back in time today with a special recognition of those who paved the way - most of whom are no longer with us.

Tuscaloosa police will be doing this for the first time, a ceremony remembering the first 10 Black police officers hired by the police department. Officers such as Willie Bies, Matthew Horton and 8 others will be recognized during a ceremony at 1pm Thursday.

Those officers were among the first to come on board nearly 60 years ago. This afternoon, the department will hold a special recognition ceremony at the Tuscaloosa Fraternal Order Of Police on 9th Court.

“You know these officers started 57 years ago and they paved the way for myself and others as well as our former police chief who was the first African-American police chief, so I think we need to honor them for their work,” Sebo Sanders, Deputy Chief of the Tuscaloosa Police Department said.

