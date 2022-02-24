Toolkits to help kids prepare for school coming to libraries in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Staff from 88 Alabama public libraries will begin the Reimagining School Readiness train-the-trainer program led by the Alabama Public Library Service (APLS), starting March 1. The program reinforces early learning through discovery for children from birth to age 8 and their families.
Developed by the Bay Area Discovery Museum with support from the California State Library and the Pacific Library Partnership, the Reimagining School Readiness Toolkit is a set of free resources to equip librarians with proven strategies for families preparing their children for success in school.
“School readiness is an important benchmark for all families with young children to achieve,” said APLS Director Nancy C. Pack. “The program places a strong emphasis on key aspects of early childhood development including quality adult-child interactions, social skills, math and science learning, emotional learning, and stress management. I am excited to demonstrate our commitment to this project and to help Alabama’s children exceed literacy goals outlined by Gov. Kay Ivey.”
According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, more than 50 percent of 4-year-olds across the nation are not enrolled in preschool, and children who do not attend preschool begin Kindergarten behind their peers. According to the Alabama School Readiness Alliance, the state’s First Class Pre-K program is operating 1,373 classrooms with approximately 24,714 students (41 percent of Alabama’s 4-year-olds) for the 2021-22 school year.
The Reimagining School Readiness Toolkit was developed in 2017 to help close this gap among early learners by empowering librarians to share helpful resources, tips, and activities with their communities. A grant of nearly $250,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) expanded the toolkit to reach 18 states over three years.
The toolkit’s resources—including implementation tips and strategies for librarians, and take-home activities for families—are based on research that views school readiness as a robust developmental process over the first eight years of a child’s life. Program research asserts that all children are capable of developing the skills they need if the adults in their lives provide developmentally appropriate and rich experiences to boost learning and cognitive development. The toolkit includes fliers, bookmarks, posters, and flashcards in six languages that feature easy, everyday activities and conversation starters for families to share to build quality interactions that shape children’s thinking skills.
The Alabama Public Library Service is the state agency whose mission is to provide information services to all citizens, local public libraries, and state employees.
Here’s the full list of participating libraries:
Akron Public Library
Albert L. Scott Library
Albertville Public Library
Aliceville Public Library
Annie E Awbrey Pubic Library
Arab Public Library
Armstrong-Osborne Public Library
Ashland City Public Library
Athens-Limestone County Public Library
Atmore Public Library
Auburn Public Library
Autauga-Prattville Public Library
B.B. Comer Memorial Library
Bay Minette Public Library
Birmingham Public Library
Blanche R. Solomon Memorial Library
Center Point Public Library
Chelsea Public Library
Columbiana Public Library
Courtland Public Library
Cullman County Public Library
Decatur Public Library
DeKalb County Public Library
Dothan-Houston County Public Library
Eclectic Public Library
Elba Public Library
Fairhope Public Library
Florence-Lauderdale Public Library
Fultondale Public Library
Gadsden-Etowah Public Library
Gardendale-Martha Moore Public Library
Guntersville Public Library
H Grady Bradshaw-Chambers County Library
Hale County Library
Haleyville Public Library
Hayneville/Lowndes County Public Library
Helen Keller Public Library
Homewood Public Library
Hoover Public Library
Huntsville Madison County Public Library
Irondale Public Library
Jane B Holmes Public Library
Jasper Public Library
Lallouise F. McGraw Public Library
Lawrence County Public Library
Leeds Jane Culbreth Public Library
Lena Cagle Public Library
Lincoln Public Library
Loxley Public Library
Luverne Public Library
Magnolia Springs Public Library
Marion-Perry County Library
Marjorie Younce Snook Memorial Library
Mary Berry Brown Memorial Library
Mobile Public Library
Montgomery City-County Public Library
Moundville Public Library
Muscle Shoals Public Library
Newbern Public Library
Newton Public Library
North Shelby Public Library
O’Neal Library
Oneonta Public Library
Oxford Public Library
Ozark-Dale County Public Library
Pelham Public Library
Phenix City Russell County Public Library
Pinson Public Library
Satsuma Public Library
Scottsboro Public Library
Slocomb Public Library
Spanish Fort Public Library
Tallassee Community Library
Tarrant Public Library
CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP
Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.
Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.