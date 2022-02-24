Toolkits to help kids prepare for school coming to libraries in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Staff from 88 Alabama public libraries will begin the Reimagining School Readiness train-the-trainer program led by the Alabama Public Library Service (APLS), starting March 1. The program reinforces early learning through discovery for children from birth to age 8 and their families.

Developed by the Bay Area Discovery Museum with support from the California State Library and the Pacific Library Partnership, the Reimagining School Readiness Toolkit is a set of free resources to equip librarians with proven strategies for families preparing their children for success in school.

“School readiness is an important benchmark for all families with young children to achieve,” said APLS Director Nancy C. Pack. “The program places a strong emphasis on key aspects of early childhood development including quality adult-child interactions, social skills, math and science learning, emotional learning, and stress management. I am excited to demonstrate our commitment to this project and to help Alabama’s children exceed literacy goals outlined by Gov. Kay Ivey.”

According to data from the U.S. Department of Education, more than 50 percent of 4-year-olds across the nation are not enrolled in preschool, and children who do not attend preschool begin Kindergarten behind their peers. According to the Alabama School Readiness Alliance, the state’s First Class Pre-K program is operating 1,373 classrooms with approximately 24,714 students (41 percent of Alabama’s 4-year-olds) for the 2021-22 school year.

The Reimagining School Readiness Toolkit was developed in 2017 to help close this gap among early learners by empowering librarians to share helpful resources, tips, and activities with their communities. A grant of nearly $250,000 from the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) expanded the toolkit to reach 18 states over three years.

The toolkit’s resources—including implementation tips and strategies for librarians, and take-home activities for families—are based on research that views school readiness as a robust developmental process over the first eight years of a child’s life. Program research asserts that all children are capable of developing the skills they need if the adults in their lives provide developmentally appropriate and rich experiences to boost learning and cognitive development. The toolkit includes fliers, bookmarks, posters, and flashcards in six languages that feature easy, everyday activities and conversation starters for families to share to build quality interactions that shape children’s thinking skills.

The Alabama Public Library Service is the state agency whose mission is to provide information services to all citizens, local public libraries, and state employees.

Here’s the full list of participating libraries:

Akron Public Library

Albert L. Scott Library

Albertville Public Library

Aliceville Public Library

Annie E Awbrey Pubic Library

Arab Public Library

Armstrong-Osborne Public Library

Ashland City Public Library

Athens-Limestone County Public Library

Atmore Public Library

Auburn Public Library

Autauga-Prattville Public Library

B.B. Comer Memorial Library

Bay Minette Public Library

Birmingham Public Library

Blanche R. Solomon Memorial Library

Center Point Public Library

Chelsea Public Library

Columbiana Public Library

Courtland Public Library

Cullman County Public Library

Decatur Public Library

DeKalb County Public Library

Dothan-Houston County Public Library

Eclectic Public Library

Elba Public Library

Fairhope Public Library

Florence-Lauderdale Public Library

Fultondale Public Library

Gadsden-Etowah Public Library

Gardendale-Martha Moore Public Library

Guntersville Public Library

H Grady Bradshaw-Chambers County Library

Hale County Library

Haleyville Public Library

Hayneville/Lowndes County Public Library

Helen Keller Public Library

Homewood Public Library

Hoover Public Library

Huntsville Madison County Public Library

Irondale Public Library

Jane B Holmes Public Library

Jasper Public Library

Lallouise F. McGraw Public Library

Lawrence County Public Library

Leeds Jane Culbreth Public Library

Lena Cagle Public Library

Lincoln Public Library

Loxley Public Library

Luverne Public Library

Magnolia Springs Public Library

Marion-Perry County Library

Marjorie Younce Snook Memorial Library

Mary Berry Brown Memorial Library

Mobile Public Library

Montgomery City-County Public Library

Moundville Public Library

Muscle Shoals Public Library

Newbern Public Library

Newton Public Library

North Shelby Public Library

O’Neal Library

Oneonta Public Library

Oxford Public Library

Ozark-Dale County Public Library

Pelham Public Library

Phenix City Russell County Public Library

Pinson Public Library

Satsuma Public Library

Scottsboro Public Library

Slocomb Public Library

Spanish Fort Public Library

Tallassee Community Library

Tarrant Public Library

