Three arrested after pursuit in Walker County

Officials in Cordova announced three people were arrested Thursday after leading police on a chase through Walker County.(Source: WSFA 12 News file photo)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 4:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials in Cordova announced three people were arrested Thursday after leading police on a chase through Walker County.

Authorities say two police officers conducted a traffic stop early Thursday morning, and while the car initially stopped, it later took off and tried to avoid officers.

Authorities say officers pursued the car into Jasper City limits and through Walker County. The suspect’s car hit a Jasper Police unit near the Walker/Jefferson County Line. Authorities say during the pursuit, suspected narcotics were tossed out of the window, and hit a deputy sheriff’s windshield, causing it to crack in two places.

Authorities say the driver and a back passenger later got out of the car and tried to escape on foot, but both were later arrested.

The car’s driver, 32-year-old Jacorey Milik Gaston, is facing a number of charges including Reckless Endangerment, and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. One of the car’s back passengers, 28-year-old Cicily Lynn Pendley is facing charges including Attempting to Elude and Unlawful Possession of Drug Paraphanelia.

Authorities say another passenger, 25-year-old Cade Chance Cooley, was identified as the person who tossed narcotics from the windshield. He was charged with Criminal Mischief and Criminal Littering.

Posted by Cordova Public Safety on Thursday, February 24, 2022

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

