Advertisement

Squadron well represented on Team USA for World Cup qualifying games

Squadron competing for Team USA
Squadron competing for Team USA(Stephen Gosling/USA Basketball)
By Lynden Blake
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s time to represent the USA! Team USA Basketball is gearing up to face Puerto Rico in a World Cup Qualifier.

Birmingham will see some familiar faces on the court.

The Birmingham Squadron is the most represented team on the World Cup qualifying roster with two players, Jared Harper and Justin Wright-Foreman, are fighting for a spot in the FIBA basketball tournament.

“This is my firs time ever being part of Team USA Basketball,” Harper said.

“To have this chance to put USA across my chest and play for our county and our team , it’s just like an honor and a blessing.,” Wright-Foreman added.

Harper is thankful for his Birmingham coaching staff for getting him to this stage.

“I will just say I am glad to have the Squadron coaching staff talk positively about me to the USA staff to give me that opportunity.,” Harper said.

The former Auburn star became the first Squadron player to get a Gatorade call up form the Pelicans in December. Now he’s in Washington D.C. learning to work with another new team.

But the travel and long days are worth it for moments like this.

“I love basketball, so I try to use this opportunity to get better no matter where I’m at or what I’m doing,” Harper said.

Wright-Foreman said his time in Washington D.C. preparing for Thursday’s game has only improved his skills.

“I think that’s the best part of this experience is being around the coaches and soaking in this knowledge,” Wright-Foreman said.

A win against Puerto Rico and again Sunday against Mexico puts Team USA closer to competing for World Cup glory in 2023.

“I’m ready to do it all, ready to get these wins,” Wright-Foreman said.

Only 32 teams will have the chance to compete for the World Cup. The tournament gets underway in August of next year.

To see Harper and Wright-Foreman in the Magic City, click here.

