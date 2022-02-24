LawCall
Rising Star: Emma Boykin
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:57 PM CST
Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Emma Boykin.

Emma is a senior at Hillcrest High School with a 3.90 GPA. She is a member of HOSA, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, is President of Interact, Vice President of SGA, and the captain of the dance line. Additionally, she serves her community as the VISTA volunteer coordinator and strives to always be a leader.

Emma, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s RISING STAR.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

