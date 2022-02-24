Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Emma Boykin.

Emma is a senior at Hillcrest High School with a 3.90 GPA. She is a member of HOSA, National Honor Society, Beta Club, Mu Alpha Theta, is President of Interact, Vice President of SGA, and the captain of the dance line. Additionally, she serves her community as the VISTA volunteer coordinator and strives to always be a leader.

Emma, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s RISING STAR.

To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America’s First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.