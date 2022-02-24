Proposed Bessemer budget includes raises for city employees

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer city leaders are still trying to come up with a budget for this year and it includes raises for employees.

Right now, a 10% raise is being proposed for the police and fire department and 3% for other city employees.

But city council pro tem Kimberly Alexander believes city employees who aren’t first responders--should receive anywhere from 5 to 8% raises. Alexander says the mayor is proposing a 3% raise for those employees. She tells us the city just went up 3% on employee insurance and believes employees won’t see the raise because of it. That’s why she’s hoping city council will vote for a bigger raise.

“I think we can come to a common ground on this. At least 5% for the other employees outside of the police and fire. I think we can come up with something other than 3%. We have the money,” Alexander said.

City council president Jesse Matthews hopes the council will pass a budget in the coming weeks. We’ll keep you updated.

