A power couple tackling college athletics and cupcakes together

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Former Alabama standout A.C. Carter has read routes for decades, but lately, he’s reading recipes with his wife, LaToye at their Alabaster bakery, Bert’s Desserts.

“It’s perfect for him, he actually likes to cook,” LaToye said.

“Well you know I’m just supporting my wife, I’m so proud of her,” A.C. added.

Coach AC may have to zoom in to his wife’s staff meetings a little more these days.

In addition to running Bert’s Dessert’s, Carter is the new receivers coach at Miles College!

“You know he sacrificed the thing he loves to do for so long to help me get this off the ground, so now I am very supportive of what he wants to do,” LaToye said.

“I want to be like them when I grow up,” Jada Cook, who works at Bert’s, said.

With clear communication and their faith, Coach Carter and LaToye will take on the challenges of college athletics and cupcakes together.

“I am so thankful for a guy like myself to be blessed with not only a beautiful woman, but a strong woman,” A.C. said. “I could go on and on about her, but I am so thankful for what the Lord has done for me for the opportunity to have her.”

Turns out, coaching and cooking have things in common!

“Do I need to cut cost here, do something else, put more into this, same thing with young men, where do I need to develop him more,” A.C. said.

But he says the after-practice treats must be kept to a minimum!

“They got to earn them, we ain’t giving them nothing, they got to earn them, they gotta do some good things,” A.C. said. “But I tell you my wife, she’s awesome, she is going to love on the boys like their hers, I am going to have to tell her ‘no baby, we ain’t sending them no more cupcakes.’”

Bert’s Desserts has a website where you can learn more about their menu and catering services.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.