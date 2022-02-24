A new tool to help curb crime in Jefferson County is on the way

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Leaders in Birmingham and Jefferson County have joined forces to create a hospital-based program aimed at reducing gun violence.

Addressing gun violence as a public health issue is something that’s never been done before in Jefferson County.

But with gun violence escalating in our area, unique approaches to curb crime are necessary, which is how the idea of the hospital-linked violence intervention program, or HVIP came to be.

More tools to help curb gun violence in Jefferson County is on the way.

“We believe through this partnership of engaging this through a health lens, engaging those victims right at the actual hospital in the emergency room or when they go to a different room based on their health status, that we can engage with violence interrupters, so they can choose a different path and not necessarily retaliate,” said Mayor Randall Woodfin.

Violence intervention specialists will work with UAB Hospital to meet with gun violence survivors.

With the patient’s consent, the hospital would refer them to the HVIP offering connections to social, medical, and mental health services.

“One of the first priorities would be making sure that person is safe after they leave the hospital, so they’re not going back into a dangerous situation where they could end up getting killed or shot again, whatever. So, that might include emergency housing, or some other things. It’s also making sure they continue to get the medical care they need,” said Jefferson County Health Officer, Dr. Mark Wilson.

The program also offers resources to help survivors finish school and get a job…as well as substance abuse counseling, if needed.

Violence intervention specialists will have extensive training and will be respected and trusted members of the communities experiencing gun violence.

“The goal is to really help people be safe, to stay alive, and not have a repeat gunshot wound become a victim, and also prevent retaliation, and promote healing in the individual, in the family, and in the community,” Dr. Wilson said.

The Jefferson County Health Department has committed more than $1 million per year to help start the program.

The Birmingham City Council agreed to use some of the American Rescue Plan money toward the expansion of the program in years two and three.

The program will ideally start in late summer or early fall of this year.

