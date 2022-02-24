LawCall
New program seeks to train faith leaders on ways to help people with substance use disorders

We’re On Your Side with a new program to give faith leaders the tools they need to help congregants dealing with substance use disorders.
By Catherine Patterson
Published: Feb. 24, 2022 at 5:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We’re On Your Side with a new program to give faith leaders the tools they need to help congregants dealing with substance use disorders.

It’s called the Faith-Based Support Specialist Program.

It’s a free, 16-hour training program designed by the Agency for Substance Abuse Prevention.

The goal of the program is to train faith leaders from all over Alabama by giving them access to a database of resources available.

Pastor Byron Jackson said this is important training to enhance faith leaders’ roles in communities and teach them something they didn’t learn in seminary school.

“We’re responsible for leading. We’re responsible for reaching our communities. But often times, we just don’t have those tools and resources at our disposal,” said Pastor Jackson.  “And the FBSS program seeks to step in and provide that vital and much-needed help that so many pastors and churches need to effectively minister to our communities.”

The first FBSS Training Conference will cover Cleburne, Tallapoosa, Calhoun, Clay, St. Clair, Talladega, Coosa, Blount, Jefferson, Shelby, Chilton, Bibb, Tuscaloosa, and Pickens Counties.

The first two-day training takes place on March 31 and April 1, 2022 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Oxford Civic Center in Oxford, Alabama.

The second training will be in Huntsville on June 23 and June 24.

After that, there will be a training in Montgomery on September 23 and September 24.

The last training will be in Mobile on December 8 and December 9.

To register, email Byron Jackson at byronajackson@gmail.com.

